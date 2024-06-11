Levies Force Arrests Proclaimed Offender In Kachhi
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender in Bhag area of Kachhi district on Tuesday.
On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain (Retired) Jameel Ahmad Baloch, Levies Force team conducted a raid at place and apprehended a proclaimed offender namely Kashmir under section 392.
DC said that the accused would be punished according to the law adding that actions against such criminals would continue and would be accelerated, and all necessary steps would be taken to protect the lives and property of people.
