Levies Force Become Professional Force In Balochistan: Balochistan's Home Minister, Mir Zubair Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Levies Force become professional force in Balochistan: Balochistan's Home Minister, Mir Zubair Jamali

Balochistan's Home Minister, Mir Zubair Jamali, said on Friday that the Levies Force in the province has evolved into a professional and reliable force, delivering exemplary services and gaining the trust of the public

He emphasized that the government has implemented measures to enhance the affordability of the Levies, with the ultimate objective being the establishment of enduring and sustainable peace. Jamali stressed that such peace is a prerequisite for economic growth and overall prosperity.

These remarks were made during his address as the chief guest at the 9th Levies Commandos Passing out Parade.

He commended the quality of training provided to the soldiers, urging them to carry out their duties with honesty while expressing pride in the community's support for law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the ceremony, the Director General of the Levies Force, Naseebullah Kakar, stated that the force is adapting to modern requirements, with hundreds of levies having received commando training. Measures have been implemented to transform the Levies into an organized, people-friendly, and modern force, Kakar added. He highlighted the provision of an environment, resources, and autonomy to align the Levies with professional standards.

