Levies Force Finds Body In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Levies Force finds body in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Levies Force found body of a man at Pashta Khan near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information the force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in an open area of Pashta Khan.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Shair Muhammad resident of Baghbana.

Levies force registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

