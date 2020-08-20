UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Foil Terror Bid, Seize Ammunition In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Levies Force foil terror bid, seize ammunition in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Levies Force foiled a terror bid by recovering a huge quantity of ammunition at Durkani Naala near Talaingukh Tehsil area of Kohlu district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Levies Force team raided a place in Durkani Naala and seized 36 mortars, five hand grenades with four fuses, 45 detonators, 40 kg TNT explosive materials, and other arms and ammunition, which were were hidden in the area by unknown suspects for sabotage activities, the Levies sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Abdullah Khosa also appreciated the Levies Force team for the recovery of a big cache of arms and ammunition and announced Rs 100,000 cash award for it.

Pakistan

