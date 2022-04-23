Levies force foils bid of narcotic smuggling in Khuzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested smuggler along with 4 kg of heroin at Zawah Check Post area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar Jahanzaib Shahwani said that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kabzai, the Levies force checked a suspected car at Zawah Check Post and recovered 4 kg heroin from it and arrested its driver Khalid Ahmed, resident of Kalat.

The AC told that during initial investigation, the accused revealed before the Levies force that he was trying to smuggle these narcotics to Karachi.

Further investigation is underway.