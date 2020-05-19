UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Foils Bid Of Narcotics Smuggling In Khuzdar

Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Levies Force foils bid of narcotics smuggling in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Levies Force Monday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two drug smugglers and seized 60kg Chars from their possession at Chikko Check post area of Khuzdar district.

Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani, talking to a presser, said on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Dr Tufail Baloch, Levies Force personnel checked a suspected vehicle and recovered 60kg Chars from it and apprehended two smugglers after seizing narcotics from their vehicle.

The assistant commissioner said crackdown would continue in the district against drug smugglers in order to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society.

Further investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

