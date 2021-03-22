UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Levies Force Foils Bid Of Sabotage After Seizing Ammunition In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:55 PM

Levies Force foils bid of sabotage after seizing ammunition in Kohlu

Levies Force on Monday foiled a bid of sabotage ahead of celebrations of Pakistan Day and seized a large number of ammunition in Senari area of Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Levies Force on Monday foiled a bid of sabotage ahead of celebrations of Pakistan Day and seized a large number of ammunition in Senari area of Kohlu district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Mumtaz Khetran in a press conference at Levie's line at evening time.

According to Deputy Commissioner, acting on a tip off, Levies team carried out a search operation in Senari area and recovered ammunition including 14 anti-tanks, one RPG7 gun, 17 rounds of RPG7, 6 fuse of RPG7, one SMG, 1320 rounds, 15 hand grenades,21, mortar front fuses, 9, APM, and other arms.

He said the ammunition was hidden in the areas which would be utilized for sabotage activities during the celebration of Pakistan Day by enemies of the country adding the enemies wanted to disrupt the peace that was foiled by Levies Force.

He also appreciated the Levies Force for foiling bid of terror in the areas by taking timely action in this regard, saying that Levies Force and security forces were playing a key role for maintaining peace in the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Day Kohlu

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Accuses Russia of Airstrikes That K ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister congratulates Shaukat Khanum team o ..

3 minutes ago

Poor diabetes linked to high Covid complications r ..

3 minutes ago

Spending on Hypersonic Missiles to Fall By $1Bln A ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken, Libyan Counterpart Stress Need to Fully I ..

40 minutes ago

Corruption eradication imperative for country deve ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.