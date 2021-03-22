Levies Force foils bid of sabotage after seizing ammunition in Kohlu

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Levies Force on Monday foiled a bid of sabotage ahead of celebrations of Pakistan Day and seized a large number of ammunition in Senari area of Kohlu district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Mumtaz Khetran in a press conference at Levie's line at evening time.

According to Deputy Commissioner, acting on a tip off, Levies team carried out a search operation in Senari area and recovered ammunition including 14 anti-tanks, one RPG7 gun, 17 rounds of RPG7, 6 fuse of RPG7, one SMG, 1320 rounds, 15 hand grenades,21, mortar front fuses, 9, APM, and other arms.

He said the ammunition was hidden in the areas which would be utilized for sabotage activities during the celebration of Pakistan Day by enemies of the country adding the enemies wanted to disrupt the peace that was foiled by Levies Force.

He also appreciated the Levies Force for foiling bid of terror in the areas by taking timely action in this regard, saying that Levies Force and security forces were playing a key role for maintaining peace in the areas.