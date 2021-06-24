Levies force foils bid of smuggling betel nut, other foreign goods in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of smuggling betel nut and arrested three smugglers and seized betel nuts, pan gutka and foreign goods from their possession in Khuzdar town.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta was checked at Levies Check post near Khuzdar and betel nut, pan gutka, foreign clothes and goods were recovered from it.

Three alleged smugglers were arrested after recovering the goods from the bus by Levies Forces.

Levies forces said apprehended men told the Levies force that they were smuggling these goods to Karachi during the initial investigation.

The Levies sources said on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, every possible step would be taken and no one could be allowed to do illegal work.

The operations will be continued against drug smugglers in order to eliminate illegal activities which would help to boost the economy of the country and the province, he said.

Further investigation is underway.