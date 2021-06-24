UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Levies Force Foils Bid Of Smuggling Betel Nut, Other Foreign Goods In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Levies force foils bid of smuggling betel nut, other foreign goods in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of smuggling betel nut and arrested three smugglers and seized betel nuts, pan gutka and foreign goods from their possession in Khuzdar town.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta was checked at Levies Check post near Khuzdar and betel nut, pan gutka, foreign clothes and goods were recovered from it.

Three alleged smugglers were arrested after recovering the goods from the bus by Levies Forces.

Levies forces said apprehended men told the Levies force that they were smuggling these goods to Karachi during the initial investigation.

The Levies sources said on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, every possible step would be taken and no one could be allowed to do illegal work.

The operations will be continued against drug smugglers in order to eliminate illegal activities which would help to boost the economy of the country and the province, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Khuzdar Post From Coach

Recent Stories

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

26 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

34 minutes ago

Challenges, indifference towards agriculture secto ..

45 minutes ago

Germany, France seek EU backing on Putin summit bi ..

2 minutes ago

5 dead, 1,.051 injured in road accidents across Pu ..

2 minutes ago

China's goods, services trade surplus tops 170.1 b ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.