Levies Force Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Nushki

Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and seized 26 kg opium and heroin from a suspected vehicle in Sura Landi area of Nushki on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and seized 26 kg opium and heroin from a suspected vehicle in Sura Landi area of Nushki on Saturday.

Tehsildar Nushki Imtiaz Baloch told media men during a press conference that on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Jameel Ahmed, Levies Force chased a suspected vehicle and a drug smuggler parked it and managed to escape from the scene after taking advantage of darkness at Sur Landi area.

He said Levies force checked the vehicle and seized 25 kg opium and one kg heroin from it.

The Levies force said narcotics were being smuggled by unknown drug smugglers in the country.

He said Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest accused.

