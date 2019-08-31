UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Mach

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from a vehicle in Mach area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Mach Anayatullah Khan Kasi, Levies force checked a suspected vehicle and seized over three ton chars from it.

A driver of vehicle was also arrested at the moment.

AC said narcotics were being smuggled to Sindh from Quetta.

Further investigation was underway.

