Levies Force personnel luckily escapes in Chaman blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Levies Force personnel luckily escaped in a blast which damaged Killi Abdul Rehman Levies Station near Boghra Chowk, Chaman on Tuesday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner Chaman Yasir Iqbal, unknown suspects had planted time explosive devices near the levies station which went off and damaged it.

He said levies force personnel luckily escaped while patrolling.

After the incident, levies force along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation.

The assistant commissioner said the suspects had used 10 kg explosive for targeting of force.

Further investigation was underway to trace out the suspects.