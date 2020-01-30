Levies Force personnel should play key role for maintaining durable peace: DC Mehrullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Captain Retired Mehrullah Badeni on Thursday said Levies force's officers and personnel should fully play their due role to maintain durable peace and action would be taken against those personnel who were remained absent from their duties.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Levies Force's Officers to review law and order situation in Zirat District. Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Ijaz Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Sanjawi Abdul Majeed Sarpera, Tehsildar Noor Ahmed, Major Rasaldar Zorozay Muhammad Sarangzai, Sardar Ghazi Panizai and in charges of Levies Stations attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner was briefed about law and order situation and deployment of Levies Force's personnel in the meeting by concerned official.

DC Mehrullah Badeni said Ziarat District was peaceful area despite strict security must be ensured at the entry and exit point of the district to check vehicles for restoring peace of the area.

He strongly instructed that all Levies Force personnel and officers should attend their duties. DC said,he would visit Levies Stations in order to ensure attendance of personnel, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.