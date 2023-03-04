UrduPoint.com

Levies Force Playing Key Role In Maintaining Law & Order Situation In Balochistan: Zahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem on Saturday said that Levies Force was playing a key role in maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province

He expressed these views while addressing a passing out parade of the fifth batch of SSG Light Commando training given to the Levies Force by the Pakistan Army in Quetta Cantt.

Zahid Saleem said that all resources would be utilized for the improvement of the Levies Force adding that the recruits receiving training have the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people.

DG Levies Balochistan Naseebullah Kakar and Commandant Khuzdar Levies Training Center Colonel Muhammad Anwar Baloch were present in the passing out ceremony.

