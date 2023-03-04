Levies Force playing key role in maintaining law & order situation in Balochistan: Zahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem on Saturday said that Levies Force was playing a key role in maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem on Saturday said that Levies Force was playing a key role in maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a passing out parade of the fifth batch of SSG Light Commando training given to the Levies Force by the Pakistan Army in Quetta Cantt.

Zahid Saleem said that all resources would be utilized for the improvement of the Levies Force adding that the recruits receiving training have the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people.

DG Levies Balochistan Naseebullah Kakar and Commandant Khuzdar Levies Training Center Colonel Muhammad Anwar Baloch were present in the passing out ceremony.