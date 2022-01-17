UrduPoint.com

Levies Force Playing Vital Role For Maintaining Durable Peace In Balochistan: DC Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi on Monday said security forces including Levies Force were playing key role for maintaining durable peace in respective areas of Balochistan

He expressed these views while visiting Levies Line in Kohlu to examine performance of the Levies Force in the area. The In-charge of Levies Line and other officials along with Levies Quick Response Force personnel were also present on the occasion.

Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marree gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the law and order situation in the district and the role of the force. On this occasion he also briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the arms exported last year.

The DC also inspected the offices, control rooms and staff rooms and appreciated the performance of the force regarding improving law and order situation.

He said that the Levies Force has given their precious lives for ensuring protection of public lives and their property and maintaining peace in the areas.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the force was performing its duties in the district as per the modern requirements under the vision of Director General Balochistan Levies Force Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani. He also said that efforts were being made to transform the Levies Force in line with the latest necessities.

He said that the QRF personnel were the assets of the Levies Force and there role was matchless. With the activation of Quick Response Force Wing, a new innovation has been introduced in Balochistan Levies Force, he added.

He further said that efforts were being made to solve the problems of the Levies Force personnel and steps were being taken to address the problems faced by the Force personnel on priority basis. He said Levies officials could approach him for their problems without any hesitation.

