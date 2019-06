Levies force has recovered a body of man from a well near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Levies force has recovered a body of man from a well near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about presence of the body and reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped into a well after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.