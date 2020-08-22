UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Recovered Body In Kalat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Levies Force found a body of man at Girani area of Kalat District on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, Levies Force reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Girani, 15 km away from Kalat town after killing him by unknown men.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital' s morgue ward for identification.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

