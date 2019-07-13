Levies Force recovers a body in Pishin

Levies Force recovered a body of man at Harmzai near Tehsil Alizai area of Pishin district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Levies Force recovered a body of man at Harmzai near Tehsil Alizai area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to sources in Levies Force, a team of the force, after receiving an information about presence of a body, reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Harmzai area.

The body of the deceased was shifted to provincial civil hospital' s morgue for identification.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.