Levies force recovers body in Barkhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Levies force has found body of a man from Rakhni area of Barkhan district on Sunday.

According to levies sources, following on a tip off, the levies team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in an open area by unknown men.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital morgue for identification.

Levies force has registered a case.