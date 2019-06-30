Levies Force Recovers Body In Barkhan
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Levies force has found body of a man from Rakhni area of Barkhan district on Sunday.
According to levies sources, following on a tip off, the levies team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in an open area by unknown men.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital morgue for identification.
Levies force has registered a case.