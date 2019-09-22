UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Recovers Body In Bulaida

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Levies force recovers body in Bulaida

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Levies force found a body of a man from Bulaida area of Balochistan, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to details, after receiving information about the presence of a body, levies force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Minaaz near Bulaida.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Muhammad Ayaz. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The levies sources said the relatives of Muhammad Ayaz registered a case that he was abducted four days ago by unknown men.

Further investigation was underway.

