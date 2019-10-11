Levies Force Recovers Body In Chaman
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:58 PM
Levies force on Friday found a body of man from Killi Rehman near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district
According to Levies source, upon getting information about presence of the body, the Levies force team reached the site and took the body into custody.
Later, the body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Abdul Salam. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case.