Levies Force Recovers Body In Degari

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Levies Force recovers body in Degari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Levies Force found a 35-year-old man of body at Degari area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about a presence of the body, Levies force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Degari after killing.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Arz Muhammad and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

