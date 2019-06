(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Levies forces recovered a body of man from Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about presence of a body, Levies force reached the site and took the body into custody. Later, it was shifted to nearby hospital's morgue for identification.

Levies force has registered a case.