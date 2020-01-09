Levies Force Recovers Body In Jhal Magsi
Levies force recovered a body of man at Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Levies force recovered a body of man at Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi district on Thursday.
According to Levies sources, receiving information about a presence of the body, Levies force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Udhona Village near Gandawa area.
The body was shifted to district headquarters hospital's morgue for identification.
Levies force has registered case in this regard.