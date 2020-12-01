Levies Force recovers body in Khanozai

Levies Force found a body of man from Khanozai area of Pishin district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Levies Force found a body of man from Khanozai area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the Levies team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Khanozai after killing him by unknown men.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Noor Muhammad.

Levies force has registered a case and started further investigation.