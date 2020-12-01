UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Levies Force Recovers Body In Khanozai

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Levies Force recovers body in Khanozai

Levies Force found a body of man from Khanozai area of Pishin district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Levies Force found a body of man from Khanozai area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the Levies team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Khanozai after killing him by unknown men.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Noor Muhammad.

Levies force has registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Man Pishin SITE From

Recent Stories

EU Lawmakers Adopt Resolution on Need to Boost Dev ..

59 seconds ago

'Educational institutions have fundamental importa ..

1 minute ago

PFA conducted raids, 3 food points sealed, 13 impo ..

1 minute ago

Mega project for capital slums' dwellers welfare o ..

1 minute ago

CDA starts restoration, repairing work of main roa ..

5 minutes ago

Polio drive continues in Mirpur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.