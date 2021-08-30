Levies Force recovers body in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Levies Force found a dead body of man from a well near Tehsil Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about presence of the body, Levies Force team reached the site and pulled out the body from a well which was dumped by unknown men after torturing and killing.

The body was shifted to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar where it was identified as Abdul Nabi resident of Baghbana. The body was reported to be torched three days ago by unknown men.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.