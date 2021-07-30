UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Recovers Body In Mungachar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:18 AM

Levies Force recovers body in Mungachar

Levies Force found a body of man in Kohak near Mungachar area of Kakar district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Levies Force found a body of man in Kohak near Mungachar area of Kakar district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, on receiving information about the presence of the body, the Levies Force team reached the site and took the into custody which was dumped near Kohak after killing by unknown men.

They shifted the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities where it was identified as Ghulam Mustafa.

Further investigation was underway.

