Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovered the body of a man at a mountain near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Levies Force recovered the body of a man at a mountain near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on receiving information, the Levies Force team reached and took the body into custody which was dumped at a mountain after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as a 35-year-old Shair Zaman resident of Killi Shahnwaz near Sariab area of Quetta.

The Levies source said that the relatives of Shair Zaman had registered a case against in relevant Police Station that he was abducted along with rickshaw by unknown armed men on gunpoint few days ago.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

After receiving the body, the relatives of the deceased body blocked the road near Custom Sariab area against the killing of the Shair Zaman and demanded that the government to take practical measures to arrest outlaws as soon as possible to bring them to justice.

The traffic was restored after few hours by the administration to assure the protesters that they would take all possible measures to apprehend the accused to provide them with justice soon.