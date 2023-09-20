Open Menu

Levies Force Recovers Body Of Man In Dasht

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovered the body of a man at a mountain near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Levies Force recovered the body of a man at a mountain near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on receiving information, the Levies Force team reached and took the body into custody which was dumped at a mountain after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as a 35-year-old Shair Zaman resident of Killi Shahnwaz near Sariab area of Quetta.

The Levies source said that the relatives of Shair Zaman had registered a case against in relevant Police Station that he was abducted along with rickshaw by unknown armed men on gunpoint few days ago.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

After receiving the body, the relatives of the deceased body blocked the road near Custom Sariab area against the killing of the Shair Zaman and demanded that the government to take practical measures to arrest outlaws as soon as possible to bring them to justice.

The traffic was restored after few hours by the administration to assure the protesters that they would take all possible measures to apprehend the accused to provide them with justice soon.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Station Road Traffic Man Mastung All Government

Recent Stories

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercri ..

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercrime: Commander-in-Chief of Shar ..

3 minutes ago
 CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Developme ..

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

6 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

6 minutes ago
 PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises in ..

PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs ..

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in hea ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in health sector

1 minute ago
 CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs meas ..

CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs measures to improve performance

1 minute ago
Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establ ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establishing 5 digital retail banks

42 seconds ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

18 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

2 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

24 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan