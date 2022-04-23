Levies force recovers body of man in Kalat

Levies force recovered a body of man in Tuak area of Kalat district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Levies force recovered a body of man in Tuak area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies Force, receiving information about the presence of the body, Levies force reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at open area of Tuak after killing him by unknown.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was identified as Abdul Wahid.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.