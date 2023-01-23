UrduPoint.com

Levies Force Recovers Narcotics In Zhob

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Levies Force recovers narcotics in Zhob

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Monday said that the levies force had recovered a huge quantity of narcotics by conducting operations against drug dealers and thieves

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Monday said that the levies force had recovered a huge quantity of narcotics by conducting operations against drug dealers and thieves.

The DC told APP that Zhob Levies had intensified operations against drug dealers and thieves in order to eliminate the curse of drugs.

He said that the levies force team conducted raid at the house of drug dealer Muhammad Rafiq (Shah Pirai) and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish, 520 grams of heroin and 50 grams of ice/glass from his house.

He said that Zhob district administration was taking vigorous action against thieves and drug dealers saying that many drug peddlers were also arrested.

The DC urged people to play their role against narcotics and to cooperate administration in this regard so that elimination of drug dealers would be ensured to save regeneration from the curse of narcotics in the area. He said that the Levies Force was constantly taking action against drug dealers.

