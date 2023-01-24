UrduPoint.com

Levies Force Recovers Narcotics In Zhob

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Levies Force recovers narcotics in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Monday said that the levies force had recovered a huge quantity of narcotics by conducting operations against drug dealers and thieves.

The DC told APP that Zhob Levies had intensified operations against drug dealers and thieves in order to eliminate the curse of drugs.

He said that the levies force team conducted raid at the house of drug dealer Muhammad Rafiq (Shah Pirai) and recovered 1,100 grams of hashish, 520 grams of heroin and 50 grams of ice/glass from his house.

He said that Zhob district administration was taking vigorous action against thieves and drug dealers saying that many drug peddlers were also arrested.

The DC urged people to play their role against narcotics and to cooperate administration in this regard so that elimination of drug dealers would be ensured to save regeneration from the curse of narcotics in the area. He said that the Levies Force was constantly taking action against drug dealers.

Related Topics

Drugs Zhob From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

13 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

14 minutes ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

14 minutes ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.