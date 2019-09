Levies force recovers snatched van in Dasht

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Levies force has recovered a stolen van from Tehsil Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Levies force has recovered a stolen van from Tehsil Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, on special directives of Assistant Commissioner Dasht Farooq Abdullah, Levies force team led by Tesildar Dasht Malik Bahadur Khan Bangulzai conducted raid at a place and seized stolen van which was snatched few days ago by unknown gunmen from Kadha-Kocha area of Mastung district.

The Levies force registered a case and started search of the accused.