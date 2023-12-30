Open Menu

Levies Force Responsibility To Maintain Law & Order Situation In Kachhi: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi Captain Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Saturday said that Levies Force personnel have a heavy responsibility to perform their duties honestly to maintain law and order situation in the area

He expressed these views while visiting Levies Post Rindali and inspecting the vehicles there.

The DC also checked the lockup of Rindali Levies station, its control room and weapons and ordered that the repair work of the gate and walls of the lockup should be completed.

He said that all weapons should be cleaned and specially monitored, while the dilapidated building of the levees station would also be started soon.

He said that levies force men also work day and night to maintain law and order situation in the area and no exception should be made to those who disturb the peace of the region.

To keep the morale of Levies higher, all the officers and personnel of Levies should perform their duties more diligently, he said adding that restoring law and order in the area was part of your Primary responsibility, the DC said.

He said that the authorities were in touch with the higher authorities to solve the problems faced by the levies force and we were well aware that immediate redressal of the problems faced by Levies officials was very important.

