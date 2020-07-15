UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Seizes 27 Kg Charas In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and seized 27 kg charas in Khuzdar town on late Tuesday night.

Tehsildar Khuzdar Zahid Shahwani told the media, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Tufail Baloch, Levies Force chased a suspicious Toyota surf vehicle and smugglers had left their vehicle in a street of the area and managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

Levies force took the vehicle into custody and recovered 27 kg charas from it , the official said and added the unidentified smugglers were carrying these narcotics to smuggle in the country.

