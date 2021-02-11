UrduPoint.com
Levies Force Seizes Five Kg Narcotics In Washuk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Levies force seizes five kg narcotics in Washuk

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Levies Force recovered five kg narcotics from a den of drug sellers in Washuk near Kharan district, Levies sources said on Thursday.

According to details, on a special directive of Deputy Commissioner Washuk Shafqat Shahwani , Levies team led by Assistant Commissioner Washuk Jhanzaib Shahwani conducted successful raid at den of drug seller and seized five kg narcotics which was made at mountain area of Washuk by drug sellers.

No arrest was reported. Levies force registered a case and started search to arrest drug sellers.

Assistant Commissioner Jhanzaib Shahwani said strict action was being taken against drug sellers in order to eliminate menace of narcotics for saving the future of youth.

He said that citizen should play their responsibility and to cooperate with Levies Force for eradication of narcotics from the areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

