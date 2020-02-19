UrduPoint.com
Levies Forces Seize Large Quantity Of Narcotics From Panjgur Area Of Baluchistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Levies forces seize large quantity of narcotics from Panjgur area of Baluchistan

Levies forces on Monday seized a large quantity of narcotics from Panjgur area of Baluchistan

Panjgur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) Levies forces on Monday seized a large quantity of narcotics from Panjgur area of Baluchistan.The enforcement agency officials led by Assistant Commissioner Amjad Hussain raided a locality and seized prohibited drugs during snap checking.The team seized 35 carton cigarettes, 50 cartons of cigarette of international brand, 78 sacks ghuttka, 21 sacks sugar, three sacks dry naswar, eight sacks chalia and 500 Indian tablets.

The narcotics were being smuggled from Quetta to Turbat.

The Levies forces, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a caravan in Panjgur area of Balochistan. Talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Panjgur Amjad Hussain said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.

He said drugs is a curse for the society which has destroyed thousands of houses. The AC said it's our professional as well as moral duty to eliminate narcotics smuggling from the society. Later the seized narcotics was burnt in the presence of media persons.

