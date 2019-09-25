UrduPoint.com
Levies, Khasadar Forces To Be Merged Into KP Police Within Six Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would merge Levies and Khasadar forces of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police within six weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would merge Levies and Khasadar forces of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police within six weeks.

Khalid Ilyas, Special Secretary for merged districts of erstwhile FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) in a meeting held at Parliament House with Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi in the chair.

Senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee regarding the administrative and other issues and ten-year development plan of erstwhile FATA after merging with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government informed that a total of 28,000 personnel of both the forces will benefit from this decision.

Lauding the sacrifices of Levies and Khasadar forces, the officials said that the force would be equipped on modern lines.

The committee was further informed that FATA and PATA both were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now part of the province.

The committee expressed concerns over the development fund allocated by the Federal government and being spent without consulting the MNAs of merged districts by the provincial authorities.

The committee decided to hold its next meeting in the office of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa to review the overall administrative and other issues in presence of concerned departments.

Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee regarding doubling of quota of erstwhile FATA students from merged districts in different universities and colleges. The committee was informed that the seats were doubled on the directives of the committee.

Members of the committee including Senators Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Aurangzeb Khan, Najma Hamid, Atta ur Rehman, Hilalur Rehman, Sajjad Tori, and Fida Muhammad attended the meeting.

Joint Secretary Ministry of SAFRON Uzra Jamali, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Secretary Planning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, HomeSecretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Additional Registrar PMDC and othersenior officials also attended the meeting.

