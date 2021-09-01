UrduPoint.com

Levies , Khasadar Personnel Complete Police Training

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:39 PM

The passing out parade of former Levies and Khasadar personnel integrated into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was held at police training school Tajazai here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The passing out parade of former Levies and Khasadar personnel integrated into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was held at police training school Tajazai here on Wednesday.

The expert trainers from 70 Field Unit of Pakistan Army gave a modern training to Levies and Khasadar personnel.

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Yousafzai was chief guest on the occasion .

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat , Imran Khan, DPO Bannu Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain and Pakistan Army officers.

The students of Government High School JaniKhel specially participated in the function.

The training include counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with IEDs and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

Addressing the passing out parade, Commissioner said that the merger of erstwhile FATA was done in the best interest of the country and now tribal people were getting benefits in shape of development and more job opportunities.

He said that special attention was given to give proper training of Levies and Khasadar personnel to become professional police force.

He distributed shields and certificates among best cadets and congratulated them on completion of police training.

He also appreciated army officers for imparting professional training to passing out cadets to meet and overcome all security challenges effectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

