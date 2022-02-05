Levies Line Headquarters observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a function was held at Levies Line Headquarters Malakand on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Mohibullah Khan, heads of government departments, various political and social officials and teachers of private and government schools and students were present and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

A minute silence was also observed to express solidarity with Kashmir in the largest event held in the district.

Addressing the function, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that February 5 is the day of renewed commitment. "We will continue to support the Kashmiri brothers politically and morally and will not leave them alone," he added.

He said that the day of solidarity is a manifestation of the religious, cultural and social harmony of the Muslims of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Other speakers on the occasion said that Kashmiri Muslims had ideologically associated their future with Pakistan even before the formation of Pakistan and love of Pakistanis and Kashmiris should continue despite much oppression and state terrorism committed by the 900,000 India forces against innocent Kashmiris, but ideological harmony cannot be broken rather it day by day cemented.

The day would come soon when Kashmir will be free from the tyranny and domination of India. At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were distributed among the students for their outstanding performance and collective prayers were offered for the security of the country.