UrduPoint.com

Levies Line Headquarters Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day In Malakand

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Levies Line Headquarters observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a function was held at Levies Line Headquarters Malakand on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Mohibullah Khan, heads of government departments, various political and social officials and teachers of private and government schools and students were present and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

A minute silence was also observed to express solidarity with Kashmir in the largest event held in the district.

Addressing the function, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that February 5 is the day of renewed commitment. "We will continue to support the Kashmiri brothers politically and morally and will not leave them alone," he added.

He said that the day of solidarity is a manifestation of the religious, cultural and social harmony of the Muslims of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Other speakers on the occasion said that Kashmiri Muslims had ideologically associated their future with Pakistan even before the formation of Pakistan and love of Pakistanis and Kashmiris should continue despite much oppression and state terrorism committed by the 900,000 India forces against innocent Kashmiris, but ideological harmony cannot be broken rather it day by day cemented.

The day would come soon when Kashmir will be free from the tyranny and domination of India. At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were distributed among the students for their outstanding performance and collective prayers were offered for the security of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Malakand Sohail Ahmed February Muslim Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

3 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

3 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

3 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>