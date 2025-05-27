Levies martyr laid to rest with official protocol

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Levies constable Sohail Khan who embraced martyrdom here on Tuesday during an accident while going to polio duty was laid to rest with official protocol.

Deputy Commissioner and Commandant of Dir Levies, Muhammad Arif Khan, along with government officials, health department personnel, and members of the press, attended the funeral all of whom paid their respects to the brave soldier who gave his life in the line of duty.

During the funeral ceremony, a wreath was laid on the martyr’s coffin on behalf of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving family, stating that the provincial government, district administration, and health department stand united in their grief.

Later, Constable Sohail Khan was buried with full state honors in his native village, Awach Gharbi.

A well-disciplined Dir Levies contingent presented a guard of honor and salute to the fallen hero.

