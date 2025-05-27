Levies Official On Polio Duty Dies In Chakdara Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A traffic accident during a polio vaccination campaign in the mountainous area of Siyah Warghara, Ckakdara on Tuesday resulted in the death of a Levies official and injuries to another.
Police said, the incident happened while the officials were on duty as part of the national polio eradication campaign.
The deceased has been identified as Sepoy Suhail Khan. The injured official was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Local polio eradication official have expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and praised the dedication of frontline workers involved in public health campaigns, often in challenging and remote areas. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
