Levies’ Personnel Dies, 4 People Injure In Van-Truck Collision In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Levies’ personnel dies, 4 people injure in Van-Truck collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A Levies’ personnel was killed while four other people got as a van collided with a Truck here on Dera-Daraban road on Tuesday.

According to details, a van coming from Daraban to Dera Ismail Khan was collided with a mini-truck near Kulachi Morr on Daraban road.

As a result, a Levies’ personnel identified as Bashir Sherani died on the spot while four other people got injured.

The body of deceased levies personnel and injured were shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

