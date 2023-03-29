UrduPoint.com

Levies Personnel Injured In Bolan Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Levies personnel injured in Bolan blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A Levies Force investigation officer was injured in remote bomb blast at Dhadar area of Bolan on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a remote control bomb was fixed with motorbike by unidentified men and it has been parked at Rinda Ali Bazaar which was exploded when Mach Levies Force Vehicle was crossing the area.

As a result, Levies Force investigation officer was injured on the spot.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site cordoned off the entire area started to trace out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

