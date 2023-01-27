Levies personnel killed in Kachhi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Personnel of the Levies force was gunned down on Friday by unidentified gunmen in an attack on Levies Check post, official sources confirmed.

They said that a Levies officer was martyred as a result of the firing of miscreants at Bala Nari Madad Levies Check post in the Kachhi district of Balochistan.

The martyred official was identified as Khalid Hussain Kurd. The murderer escaped from the spot.

Soon after the incident, local administration and personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and initiated a search for the arrest of the miscreants.