Levies Personnel Martyred, Five Injured In Kohlu Mine Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Levies personnel martyred, five injured in Kohlu mine blast

A Levies Force personnel was martyred and five others were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside landmine in Jannat Ali area of the Kohlu district on Monday

A Levies Force personnel was martyred and five others were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside landmine in Jannat Ali area of the Kohlu district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the personnel were on their way to Union Council 20 of Jannat Ali to provide security for the election on specific seats, when their vehicle stepped over the landmine, which went off.

Two of the injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital, were stated to be in critical condition and were later airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta by helicopter.

The martyred personnel was identified as Muhammad Aslam, who belonged to Kohlu and had joined the Balochistan Levies Force a month ago, while the injured included Abdul Samad, Amanullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Hamal Khan, Abdul Sattar.

After the blast, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the entire area and started investigations.

