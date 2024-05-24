Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo on Friday said that Levies and police were responsible for the protection of life and property of the people.
If they are guilty of negligence, how can the situation of law and order be controlled, he said.
In his video message, the minister said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his anger over the alleged complaints of extortion at levies and police check posts and ordered strict disciplinary action against these officials.
Mir Ziaullah Longo said that a letter has been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary Home in this regard saying that there was no extortion on the levies and police check posts.
Any such complaint received, strict action will be taken against the officials involved, he said.
The minister also asked the public to inform us about any such complaint action would be taken and no more extortion would be done.
The public should cooperate and advise the officers and employees involved in extortion, on the basis of solid evidence, the officers and employees involved in extortion will be dismissed from their jobs, he said.
