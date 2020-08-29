Levis force seized ammunition in Kohlu

Levies Force seized a large number of ammunition in Mawand area of Kohlu district on Saturday and foiled a bid of terrorist attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Levies Force seized a large number of ammunition in Mawand area of Kohlu district on Saturday and foiled a bid of terrorist attack.

Assistant Commissioner Kohlu told media person in a press conference that acting on a tip off, Levies Force's QRF team led by Major Shair Muhammad Marri conducted successful raid at a place and seized ammunition including anti-tank bomb, LMG, 17500 cartridges of LMG, 82 mortar's shells and other arms.

AC said these ammunition was concealed by unknown suspect for sabotage activities in the area.

He also appreciated efforts of the Levies Force who took part in operation in the area, saying that Levies Force is playing key role to maintain durable peace in the area.

Meanwhile, Director General Levies Force Balochistan Mujeeb-ur Rehman Qambarani announced Rs 2 million for those Levies Force personnel who took part in Kohlu operation.