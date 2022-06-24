Levis official injured in firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A Levis official was injured on Friday in a firing incident that occurred in Mangochar area of Balochistan.

The official sources said that unknown armed men opened fire at Levis Dafadar Ghulam Mustafa Lehri leaving him critically injured.

The injured was immediately shifted to district headquarter hospital.

However, the assailants managed to escape. Cause of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.