UrduPoint.com

Levis Personnel Killed, Another Injured In Mastung Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Levis personnel killed, another injured in Mastung firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Personnel of the Levis force was killed while another received injuries in an attack on the Levis force patrolling team in the Mastung area of Balochistan on Sunday, officials sources confirmed.

They said that unidentified armed men opened fire at the patrolling team of the Levis Thana Wali Khan Mastung.

Resultantly, one personnel of the force died instantly while another suffered critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The assailants escaped the crime scene. Further probe is underway.

