Levis personnel killed in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Levis personnel was shot dead on Thursday in Mastung district of Balochistan, Levis Force confirmed.

Law enforcement agency official said that Levis personnel namely Haji baig Mohammad Bungulzai was way office when armed men opened fire at him in Pirngabad area of Mastung district, killing him instantly.

Armed men after committing crime escaped the crime scene. Dead body of the deceased was taken to district headquarter hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the heirs took the dead body.

The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe was underway.