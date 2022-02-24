UrduPoint.com

Levis Personnel Killed In Mastung

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Levis personnel killed in Mastung

Levis personnel was shot dead on Thursday in Mastung district of Balochistan, Levis Force confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Levis personnel was shot dead on Thursday in Mastung district of Balochistan, Levis Force confirmed.

Law enforcement agency official said that Levis personnel namely Haji baig Mohammad Bungulzai was way office when armed men opened fire at him in Pirngabad area of Mastung district, killing him instantly.

Armed men after committing crime escaped the crime scene. Dead body of the deceased was taken to district headquarter hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the heirs took the dead body.

The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Balochistan Mastung

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

1 minute ago
 Belarus Partially Closes Airspace for Civilian Fli ..

Belarus Partially Closes Airspace for Civilian Flights - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russ ..

Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT

1 minute ago
 China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 ..

China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

1 minute ago
 UK Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Ove ..

UK Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional ..

Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Comm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>