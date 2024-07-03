LFK Bi-annual Report Exposes Escalating Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has released its comprehensive Bi-Annual Review for 2024, detailing severe human rights violations and escalating repression in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK). This report underscores the ongoing plight of the Kashmiri people and calls for urgent international intervention.
The Bi-Annual Review meticulously documents a wide array of human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian occupying authorities and forces in the first six months of 2024. According to the report, the period from January to June 2024 saw a continued trend of state repression, with 202 cordon and search operations (CASOs) leading to 72 killings. These include the deaths of 19 civilians, 23 freedom fighters, and 30 Indian occupying personnel, said a press release.
LFK's investigation highlights numerous instances of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and the use of anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and silence human rights defenders.
The report reveals the systematic use of torture and other forms of inhumane treatment against civilians, aiming to instill fear and suppress any form of resistance.
In a grim account of the ongoing conflict, the report details how heightened militarization has exacerbated the human tragedy in IOJK. The occupying forces have not only intensified their military operations but have also engaged in confiscation and demolition of civilian properties, leading to significant displacement and suffering among the local population.
The further sheds light on the plight of human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists who have faced increased targeting and persecution. The occupying authorities' misuse of anti-terror laws has criminalized the efforts of civil society organizations, socio-religious groups, and independent media, effectively stifling free expression and assembly.
LFK's on-ground research and data collection, supported by credible sources including official records, media reports, and NGO fact-finding missions, provide a solid foundation for the report's findings.
The organization calls upon the international community to not only hold the direct perpetrators accountable but also those who order, instigate, or incite these human rights violations.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advocate among three injured in firing incident in district court20 seconds ago
-
DPO reviewed security arrangements for Muharam34 seconds ago
-
Five drug peddlers held38 seconds ago
-
Four outlaws arrested: weapon seized10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown conducted against electricity theft in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Surge in gastro, diarrhea cases due to severe heat in KP41 minutes ago
-
Governor KP wishes Tajikistan to increase flights, launch cargo service with Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan agree for stronger Parliamentary Friendship Groups, regular exchanges1 hour ago
-
U.S Embassy hosts reception to celebrate U.S National Day in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
BJP regime allocates 53 kanals of land to Indian forces in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistani scientists shine at prestigious diplomacy course in Italy2 hours ago
-
Power Ministry denounces fake bill propaganda against Awais Leghari2 hours ago